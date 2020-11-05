Nobody has power to throw anybody out of country: Nitish Kumar seeks to allay CAA fears

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, said that nobody had the power to throw anybody out of the country, apparently allaying fears of people in the region over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing a rally in Kishanganj, Kumar said: "Who keeps spreading misinformation, keeps talking rubbish? Who will send whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out as all belong to India. Sab Hindustan ke hain, sab Bharat ke hain. Kaun kisko bahar karega (All belong to Hindustan, all belong to Bharat. Who will throw anyone out)?"

The region was among those which had seen widespread protests against the CAA. The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who had arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The chief minister said that that his government had worked for an environment of peace love and brotherhood and said that society will move forward only when everybody lived in peace and harmony.

"We tried to unite everyone. Some people want society to continue fighting, (so that) there is no need to work. We keep working, that is our goal. When everyone lives in peace, love, and brotherhood, only then will society go forward, people will go forward, the development will happen," he said. Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday.

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)