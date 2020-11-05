Congress MLA booked in MP's Bhopal for hurting religious sentiments

An FIR has been lodged against Congress MLA Arif Masood and others under Section 153 at Talaiya Police Station of Bhopal on Thursday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest organised by him at Iqbal ground. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint by Dharma Sanskriti Samiti's office bearer Deepak Raghuvanshi.

Masood had allegedly attacked the Central and State governments calling them 'Hinduwadi' and alleged them of supporting the French government. He had also reportedly burnt the effigy of France's President and the country's flag. Bhopal IG Upendra Jain told ANI: "A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Congress MLA Masood and six others under Section 153A of IPC."

The protest in the city reportedly took place after a teacher was beheaded in France by a fundamentalist last month. (ANI)

