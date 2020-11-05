Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution: Kejriwal

"The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali. "If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families.." he added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:53 IST
COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7.39 pm at some place and urged Delhiiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues - the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution - adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation. "The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

"If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families.." he added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

We are talking about it: Vince Vaughn on 'Wedding Crashers' sequel

Hollywood star Vince Vaughan says that he is actively discussing a sequel to his classic romantic comedy Wedding Crashers with his co-star Owen Wilson. Vaughan and Wilson had starred in the 2005 film as two divorce mediators who&#160;crash&...

Mental confusion could be an early sign of COVID-19, study says

Delirium or mental confusion accompanied by fever could be an early symptom of COVID-19, particularly in elderly patients, according to a review of studies. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology and Immunotherapy, su...

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic In a recent travel update, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear Staying home is the best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus. If you do travel, the C...

Tanzania's leader sworn in for 2nd term after troubled vote

Tanzanias populist President John Magufuli has taken the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an endless peaceful de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020