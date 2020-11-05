Left Menu
Uttarakhand BJP chief requests CM Rawat to abolish city authorities failing in their objectives

BJP state President Banshidhar Bhagat has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and requested him to abolish the authorities in the cities where they are not working optimally and failing to fulfil their objectives.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP state President Banshidhar Bhagat has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and requested him to abolish the authorities in the cities where they are not working optimally and failing to fulfil their objectives. The Chief Minister has assured to take appropriate action on this count.

Banshidhar Bhagat said that recently he visited various areas of the state and during these visits, BJP workers and the general public complained that the development authorities working in different cities of the state were not able to meet the expectations. "On the contrary, the public is being harassed by these authorities. Complaints of corruption have also been received from many places," he said.

He expressed happiness that the Chief Minister, realising the seriousness of the subject, has assured to take appropriate action in this regard. (ANI)

