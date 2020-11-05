Minister asks RTO staff to be courteous to women auto drivers

Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday urged officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) to be courteous to women autorickshaw drivers who are trying to restore finances of their families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Home Minister also asked bank managers to do the same while recovering dues from drivers.

Deshmukh made the remarks while referring to a media report about women autorickshaw drivers from neighbouring Thane city facing difficulties while trying to earn a living. "RTO officials should treat with courtesy women autorickshaw drivers who have hit the roads to restore financial order of their families affected by COVID-19, and bank managers should do so while recovering pending instalments," the minister tweeted in Marathi.

He further appealed to women autorickshaw drivers to adhere to rules while driving..