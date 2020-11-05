Left Menu
Development News Edition

New bill set to expand Russian ex-presidents' immunity from prosecution

It would require the upper house of parliament to vote overwhelmingly to revoke it on the strength of accusations by the lower house that the president had committed treason or another serious crime. The bill will become law if the lower house votes to approve it in three readings, the upper house backs it, and Putin then signs it.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:32 IST
New bill set to expand Russian ex-presidents' immunity from prosecution

Russian ex-presidents' immunity from criminal prosecution could be extended to any offences committed in their lifetimes, not merely while in office, under a bill submitted to parliament on Thursday. The bill, published on a government website, is one of several being introduced following constitutional reforms that, among other things, allow President Vladimir Putin to run again when his term ends in 2024.

The draft legislation is being carefully parsed for clues as to what Putin, who has dominated Russian politics for more than two decades, plans to do in 2024. Former presidents already enjoy lifetime immunity for crimes committed in office under legislation adopted after Russia's first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin, handed the reins of power to Putin at the turn of the century.

The new bill would also make it harder to revoke ex-presidents' expanded immunity. It would require the upper house of parliament to vote overwhelmingly to revoke it on the strength of accusations by the lower house that the president had committed treason or another serious crime.

The bill will become law if the lower house votes to approve it in three readings, the upper house backs it, and Putin then signs it.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't vote for those who won't come to seek blessings again: Chirag Paswan

By Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reacted to Nitish Kumars statement that Bihar election 2020 is his last election, and urged the voters not to vote for those who will not come to ask for blessings again.Sa...

Team of Punjab govt officials with RPF conducting ground survey. Will run trains as soon as tracks are under our control: Rly Board chairman.

Team of Punjab govt officials with RPF conducting ground survey. Will run trains as soon as tracks are under our control Rly Board chairman....

Amit Shah visits tribal family in West Bengal village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday. On the second day of his visit, Shah held a review meeting with the senior offi...

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. The government has said it would cull all minks to prevent human con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020