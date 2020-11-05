Amit Shah has lunch at house of tribal BJP worker in Bengal

Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in Chaturdihi village in Bankura district. Shah, who is on a two-day tour to the state, arrived in Bankura this morning to take stock of the party's organisation in the district.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in Chaturdihi village in Bankura district. It was a vegetarian platter of Bengali delicacies, served on a plate with a banana leaf on it.

Sitting on the floor of Bibhishan Hansda's house, Shah had rice, roti, dal, 'patol bhaja' (pointed gourd fry), 'shukto' (mixed veg stew which is slightly bitter), 'alu- posto' (potato cooked in poppy seed paste), and 'papad'. Although sweets such as 'rosogolla', 'sandesh' and 'mishti doi' were there in the menu, the BJP leader declined to have those desserts.

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and state party chief Dilip Ghosh. After lunch, Shah sat on a charpoy and had a brief interaction with the family members and local people who had earlier accorded him a warm welcome. They blew conch shells and beat the drums as he negotiated a narrow muddy road in the village to reach Hansda's house.

Hansda said that it was an honour for him to host Shah and this would be one of the most memorable days in his life. Shah, who is on a two-day tour to the state, arrived in Bankura this morning to take stock of the party's organisation in the district. The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year.

Shah is scheduled to hold organisational meetings in the district and meet representatives of various communities and social groups. Bankura, dominated by tribal and backward communities, is one of the several districts where the BJP had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It bagged both the parliamentary seats in the district.

