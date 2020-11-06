Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge orders U.S. postal service to do twice daily sweeps for states still receiving ballots

A judge on Thursday ordered twice daily sweeps at U.S. Postal Service (USPS) facilities serving states with extended ballot receipt deadlines and set a conference for Friday, as votes were still being counted in U.S. election battleground states.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 06:32 IST
Judge orders U.S. postal service to do twice daily sweeps for states still receiving ballots

A judge on Thursday ordered twice daily sweeps at U.S. Postal Service (USPS) facilities serving states with extended ballot receipt deadlines and set a conference for Friday, as votes were still being counted in U.S. election battleground states. Some states, including still undecided Nevada and North Carolina, are counting ballots that are received after Election Day Tuesday. Plaintiffs lawyers in a lawsuit said the Postal Service delivered roughly 150,000 ballots nationwide on Wednesday despite the extraordinary measures taken to get ballots delivered by Tuesday.

Of those, roughly 8,000 or 9,000, were delivered after Tuesday even though they had been mailed by Sunday. Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday said the processing centers must perform morning sweeps and then afternoon sweeps "to ensure that any identified local ballots can be delivered that (same)day."

Sullivan issued a separate order requiring USPS to file additional data from districts covering North Carolina and Pennsylvania. He also ordered USPS to "coordinate with all local county Boards of Elections in North Carolina or Pennsylvania" in order to deliver all ballots "before 5:00 PM local time in North Carolina or Pennsylvania" on Friday. The judge also directed additional steps to ensure delivery of ballots in two states before the deadline. He set a new status conference for Friday at 11 a.m. EST.

Sullivan previously urged USPS to take all possible steps to ensure ballots are delivered. He ordered sweeps in response to lawsuits by civil rights groups and others, including Vote Forward, the NAACP, and Latino community advocates. USPS said Thursday that it had delivered 135 million blank and completed ballots since Sept. 4, up from 122 million as of Oct. 29.

USPS must report to headquarters "the total number of ballots identified and confirm that those ballots have been expedited for delivery to meet applicable extended state deadlines," Sullivan added in one of his orders Thursday. Ballots were still being counted by election officials in battleground states two days after polls closed in one of the most unusual elections in U.S. history because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Democratic candidate Joe Biden was cutting into Republican President Donald Trump's leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia but retained slim margins in Nevada and Arizona.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern increases parliamentary majority after final vote tally

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government has increased its parliamentary majority after the results of postal and other special circumstance votes bolstered her already decisive Oct. 17 election victory.Arderns Labo...

FROM THE FIELD: coping with COVID in refugee camps

Those sheltering in camps are highly likely to find themselves in close contact with their neighbours, whether they like it or not. Myanmar refugees share hand sanitiser at Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelter in Thailand. UNHCRDuean Wongsa...

WRAPUP 12-Vote counts push Biden closer to victory as Trump falsely claims election being 'stolen'

With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the countrys democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely cl...

'Worrying calls for violence' prompt Facebook to remove rapidly growing pro-Trump group

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted violent rhetoric and baseless claims that Democrats were stealing the election. On Thursday afternoon, the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020