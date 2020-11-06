Following are the foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN9 US-LD ELECTION Biden closes in on presidency Washington: Democratic leader Joe Biden appeared to be a step away from winning the US presidential election as the latest count of votes from a handful of battleground states indicated that the re-election chances of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump are getting slim by the hour. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-TRUMP-LEGAL-VOTES Will easily win election if only 'legal votes' are counted: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would easily win the election if only the "legal votes" are counted in the closely-fought presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 US-ELECTION-COURT-LAWSUITS Trump campaign loses lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia Washington: US courts have dismissed Trump campaign's lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to alleged electoral malpractice. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 NEPAL-NARAVANE-OLI Indian Army chief Gen Naravane calls on Nepal PM Oli Kathmandu: Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane on Friday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed bilateral relations, officials here said. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN11 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-SUPPORTERS Indian-American supporters of Trump, Biden clash over leaders' policies New York: A South-Asian support group for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump for tearing apart communities and failing to denounce white supremacy while a strong Indian-American supporter of Trump said he has united minority communities, views that highlighted a clash between Indian-Americans over policies of the two leaders. By Yoshita Singh FGN19 US-ELECTION-THUNBERG-TRUMP Thunberg recycles Trump's jibe as he tries to 'stop' vote counting London/Washington: Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Friday mocked Donald Trump in his own words, and urged him to "chill" after the US president, trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the election, demanded that the counting of votes must "stop"

FGN10 TRUMP-SON-HALEY Trump Jr criticises Nikki Haley for 'sitting on the sidelines' on prez's vote counting fraud claims New York/Washington: In an apparent attack on popular Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr has accused that "2024 GOP hopefuls" are "sitting on the sidelines" and not speaking out against the "fraud" in counting of votes as claimed by his father and US President Donald Trump. By Yoshita Singh and Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-ELECTION-VOTER TURNOUT 2020 US presidential election generated highest voter turnout rate in 120 years Washington: The 2020 US presidential election has recorded the highest voter turnout in 120 years, a prominent electoral expert has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 VIRUS-UK-RAAB UK foreign minister Dominic Raab in quarantine after COVID-19 contact London: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating himself after coming into a close contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna INDIND