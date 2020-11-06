Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar to go for third and final phase of polls on Saturday

Bihar will go for the third and final phase of polls on Saturday across 78 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts with all players having made last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:46 IST
Bihar to go for third and final phase of polls on Saturday
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar will go for the third and final phase of polls on Saturday across 78 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts with all players having made last-ditch efforts to woo voters. Over 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase including nearly 1.23 crore male and 1.12 crore female voters.

Election Commission has made adequate arrangements for the election with precautionary measures against COVID-19. Top campaigners of political parties in the fray including Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies ahead of the third phase of polling.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has the maximum number of 46 candidates in the third phase followed by Lok Janshakti Party at 42. The Janata Dal (United) has fielded 37 candidates, Bharatiya Janata Party 35, Nationalist Congress Party 31, Congress 25, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 23 and Bahujan Samaj Party 19. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is contesting two seats.

A total of 1,204 candidates, including 382 independents, are in the fray for the last phase with 1,094 male and 110 female candidates. Gaighata has a maximum 31 candidates, while Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadurganj have the least number of nine candidates each.

Valmiki Nagar is the largest assembly constituency area-wise, whereas Saharsa is the largest in terms of the size of the electorate. Hayaghat is the smallest assembly constituency. The third phase of polling will decide the fate of leaders such as Abdul Bari Siddiqui contesting from Kewati, Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj, Lovely Anand contesting from Saharsa, Nikhil Mandal from Madhepura and Akhtarul Iman from Amour. Eight ministers of JD-U are also in the field in this phase.

Apart from NDA and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, Grand Secular Democratic Front comprising, RLSP, AIMIM, BSP and some other parties is also seeking to make its mark. Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) of former MP Rajiv Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav and other smaller parties are also fighting hard on their turfs.

In the Seemanchal region going to polls in the third phase, Mahagathbandhan has 14 MLAs, NDA nine and the AIMIM one. Thirty-eight seats in Mithilanchal region will also go to the polls. Several seats in the third phase election have a sizeable presence of minority voters.

The state witnessed 55.69 per cent polling in the first phase of elections on October 28 and 53.51 per cent in the second phase held on November 3. The state assembly has 243 seats and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-El Haddadi again barred from switching to Morocco after losing appeal

Sevilla striker Munir El Haddadi has lost an appeal for the second time against a FIFA decision that stops him switching allegiance from Spain to Morocco. The 25-year-old had hoped that a recent change in the regulations would allow him to ...

Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys 2.4 billion-2.6 billion, or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday.Mateusz Mo...

Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russias coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.Speaking to reporters on a conference call,...

Fast virus tests at French nursing homes as deaths rise anew

Virus pressure is mounting at French nursing homes, where more than 400 people with COVID-19 have died in the past week and some residents are again being confined to their rooms and cut off from their families. I cry every day, said Patric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020