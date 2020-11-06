Left Menu
Kerala local body elections from Dec 8-16

Kerala State Election Commission has announced the dates for the local body elections that will be conducted in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala State Election Commission has announced the dates for the local body elections that will be conducted in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14. Voting for phase 1 will be held on December 8, for phase 2 on December 10, and for phase 3 on December 14. The counting of votes will be held on December 16.

In phase 1, the elections will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts. In phase 2, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts will go to polls, while in phase 3, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts will vote. The time of polling will be from 7 am to 6 pm. (ANI)

