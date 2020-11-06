Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite Trump-Erdogan ties, Turkey says it will work with whoever wins U.S. vote

Cavusoglu said Turkey had worked with Democrat and Republican administrations alike and overcome difficulties with both. He spoke as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia, putting the White House within Biden's reach as undecided states continued to count votes.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:43 IST
Despite Trump-Erdogan ties, Turkey says it will work with whoever wins U.S. vote

Turkey is ready to work with whoever wins the U.S. election, two top Turkish officials said on Friday, despite a friendship with President Donald Trump that has helped the two countries through turbulent times. "Regardless of which candidate takes office in the U.S., we will pursue a sincere approach to improve our relations," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The decades-old partnership between the NATO allies has gone through unprecedented tumult in the past five years over disagreements on Syria policy, Ankara's closer ties with Moscow, its ambitions in the eastern Mediterranean, U.S. charges against a state-owned Turkish bank and an erosion of rights in Turkey. Cavusoglu said Turkey had worked with Democrat and Republican administrations alike and overcome difficulties with both.

He spoke as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia, putting the White House within Biden's reach as undecided states continued to count votes. Washington has threatened sanctions on Turkey for purchasing Russian missile defence systems but Trump's administration has avoided imposing sanctions.

"Of course, individuals have an impact, positive and negative. The sincere friendship between our president and Mr. Trump continued through the most difficult times," Cavusoglu said. Analysts say Turkey's bilateral ties could suffer if Biden becomes U.S. president. The lira, which is already trading at a record low against the dollar, could come under more pressure.

However Erdogan's top aide, Vice President Fuat Oktay, said Ankara was not afraid of sanctions. "No country, including America, has the chance to implement a foreign policy, programme or policy in the region in spite of Turkey or by excluding Turkey," Oktay told broadcaster A Haber.

"Turkey is no longer a country which shrinks from, or is scared of, sanctions. Sanctions would increase further our resolve and our determination," he said.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working to make India automobile manufacturing hub in next 5 years: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, on Friday, said that the government is working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years. The government is already making polici...

Soccer-El Haddadi again barred from switching to Morocco after losing appeal

Sevilla striker Munir El Haddadi has lost an appeal for the second time against a FIFA decision that stops him switching allegiance from Spain to Morocco. The 25-year-old had hoped that a recent change in the regulations would allow him to ...

Poland's PM says new support for firms is at least $2.5 billion

Fresh Polish support to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount to 9-10 billion zlotys 2.4 billion-2.6 billion, or more if a total lockdown is introduced, the prime minister said on Friday.Mateusz Mo...

Kremlin says premature to judge effect of Russian coronavirus curbs without lockdowns

The Kremlin said on Friday it was too early to judge how effective Russias coronavirus restrictions were without lockdowns, as the country reported a record daily number of new COVID-19 infections.Speaking to reporters on a conference call,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020