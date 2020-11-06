Former BJD MLA resigns from party

A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit. Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Balasore assembly segment in 2009 and 2014 as a BJD candidate and in 2000 as a BJP candidate, however, expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJD," Dash told reporters here, adding that he felt relaxed. Rejecting the allegation of anti-party activities, Dash said he was suspended despite remaining loyal to the party as well as to the government.

He claimed that a section of BJD leaders was against him..