Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panchayat bodies: Haryana passes Bill to provide for right to recall, quota for women

The Bill is also aimed at enhancing participation of women in the three-tier panchayati raj system and allows 50 per cent reservation to them in gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads, according to the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:15 IST
Panchayat bodies: Haryana passes Bill to provide for right to recall, quota for women
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Assembly on Friday passed a Bill which provides the right to recall members of panchayati raj institutions to those who elected them and gives women 50 per cent reservation in these rural bodies. The Bill also proposed eight per cent reservation to the "more disadvantaged" among the Backward Classes.

The Bill allows the recall of village sarpanches and members of the block-level panchayat samitis and district-level zila parishads if they fail to perform. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tabled the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House on the concluding day of the Vidhan Sabha session.

With the enactment of the Bill, people in rural areas will get the right to remove a sarpanch or members of the two bodies even before their tenure is over. According to a statement of objectives, the amendment is aimed at increasing their accountability to the electorate.

"The intent of the provision is to enhance democratic accountability of the governing in Panchayati Raj Institutions towards the governed," it said. Chautala said the right to recall is a "historic" decision.

He said to recall a sarpanch and members of the two bodies, 50 per cent members of a ward or gram sabha have to give in writing that they want to initiate proceedings. This will be followed by a secret ballot, in which their recall will require two-third members of a gram sabha or ward voting against them. The Bill is also aimed at enhancing participation of women in the three-tier panchayati raj system and allows 50 per cent reservation to them in gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads, according to the statement said. The Bill also allows reservation to the Backward Classes Category (A), the "more disadvantaged" among the group.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO cancels Nov. 9 meeting to resolve leadership issue

The World Trade Organization WTO has cancelled a meeting on Nov. 9 to decide on the appointment of Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Geneva-based bodys next director general, according to a WTO document seen by Reuters on Friday. The form...

FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

Georgia is likely to go through a recount of the votes in the U.S. presidential race due to a narrow margin, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday.Below is a roundup of recount laws in some battleground states ARIZONA...

UP: Girl found unconscious, parents suspect rape

A 14-year-old girl was found unconscious in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, with her parents telling police they feared that she had been raped. The girls father lodged a case against his 15-year-old tenant and his three unidentified friend...

Allcargo Logistics PAT dips 13 pc to Rs 58 cr in Sept quarter

Allcargo Logistics on Friday reported a 13.24 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The logistics firm had clocked a PAT of Rs 66.84 crore for the corresponding quarter of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020