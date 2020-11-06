Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah has assured free and fair polls in WB : BJP leaders

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah Friday assured the party's West Bengal unit that the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly polls in the state, which is due in April-May 2021, party sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:26 IST
Amit Shah has assured free and fair polls in WB : BJP leaders

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah Friday assured the party's West Bengal unit that the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly polls in the state, which is due in April-May 2021, party sources said. Shah, who was addressing an internal meeting of BJP, asked the state unit to work hard so that the party can dislodge the Trinamool Congress and form the next government in the state.

He also asked the party workers to strengthen the organisation and ensure that the pro-people policies of the Centre are made known to the general people. "During the meeting Amit Shah Ji said some people are apprehensive about violence during the West Bengal assembly polls. He assured that the Centre will ensure free, fair and violence free assembly polls. He asked us to work hard so that we can form the next government," a senior state BJP leader said after the closed door meeting.

The BJP has alleged that 120 party workers have been killed in violence in the state during the past few months. According to party sources, Shah asked the party leaders and workers to highlight the anti-people policies of the TMC and its misrule.

"He asked us to spread word on how people of the state are being deprived of the pro-people central schemes as the Mamata Banerjee government has not allowed their implementation in West Bengal. We have been told to also speak to the people about the misrule and the corruption of the TMC regime in the state," another BJP leader said. Shah also asked BJP workers to fan out in the districts and villages and speak to the people about the party's policies.

We have been told to prepare a draft plan in which we will speak about the work that BJP will do when it come to power. "Shah said the people should vote for BJP not just for being an alternative to TMC, but out of respect and love for its ideology and policies, yet another state BJP leader said.

Shah is on a two-day visit to the state to take stock of the party's organization ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. He has set a target of winning more than 200 out of the 294 seats in the next assembly elections.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

Ethiopias air force bombed arms depots and destroyed military hardware in the northern Tigray region on Friday, the prime minister said, escalating a war he launched this week against his former ruling coalition allies. The airstrikes in an...

Celebrate 'Blue Diwali' to spread awareness about diabetes: Health experts

As Diwali falls on World Diabetes Day on November 14 this year, after a gap of 20 years, health experts have come together to celebrate Blue Diwali to spread awareness about the disease, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to t...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020