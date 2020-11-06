BJP resorting to horse-trading again, alleges Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "engaging in horse-trading again" as the party realised it is "going to suffer a massive defeat" in the assembly bypolls in the state. "Voters in Madhya Pradesh whole-heartedly voted for the truth in the recently concluded by-elections for the 28 seats. The BJP has realised that they are going to suffer a massive defeat so they are engaging in horse-trading yet again," Nath alleged.

He claimed that many independent MLAs had been approached by the BJP. "The BJP has forgotten the people and has resorted to bargaining again. Independent MLAs have been approached by the BJP. The people of Madhya Pradesh will not accept this government," he added.

The result of Madhya Pradesh by-polls will be declared on November 10 along with results of assembly polls in Bihar. (ANI)