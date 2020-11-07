Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Central America reels from tropical storm Eta, as death toll surpasses 100

The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America soared on Friday after the Guatemalan military reached a remote mountainous village where torrential rains had triggered devastating mudslides, killing about 100 people. Many of the dead were buried in their homes in the remote Queja village in central region of Alta Verapaz, where about 150 houses had been swallowed by mudslides, Guatemalan army spokesman Ruben Tellez told Reuters, citing preliminary figures. Time is running out to enact any trade deal with UK: EU lawmakers

European lawmakers said on Friday time was running out to put in place any new trade agreement between London and the European Union before the end of an 11-month transition period following Britain's departure from the bloc. Britain formally left the EU last January but has been following the bloc's rules since then as the two sides try to agree on their future trade relationship. Iraqi forces kill protester, wound 40 in southern Basra: security, rights sources

Iraqi security forces killed at least one anti-government protester using live gunfire and wounded at least 40 others in the southern city of Basra on Friday, security sources and a rights official said. It was the first killing of a protester by security forces in Basra since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi took office in May. Tunisia will accept deportees from France if judicial rights are guaranteed

Tunisia will accept all Tunisian migrants deported from France following the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice as long as all judicial appeals have been exhausted, its interior minister said on Friday. The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin‮ ‬is visiting Tunisia and Algeria to discuss‮ ‬security matters including the deportation of dozens of migrants following the attack. UK's Johnson says he is confident in U.S. election checks and balances

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had confidence in the U.S. election process, after U.S. President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims of fraud following Tuesday's presidential vote. "I have every confidence in the checks and balances of the American Constitution," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday. France posts record 60,486 new coronavirus cases

France registered a record 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after posting a record 58,046 on Thursday, health ministry data showed. The new cases took the total number of confirmed cases to 1.66 million, close behind Russia, which, with 1.73 million cases has the world's fourth-largest number after the U.S., India and Brazil. In Evo's shadow, Bolivia's new president Luis Arce promises moderate socialism

Luis Arce, a quiet economist who will be sworn in as Bolivia's president on Sunday after a landslide election win, knew where he stood in the political spectrum as a young teenager in La Paz, when he picked up the writings of philosopher Karl Marx. Arce steered the Andean country's economy for over a decade under former leader Evo Morales, an ebullient leftist who resigned last year after an election dogged by disputed claims of fraud sparked widespread protests. Arce was often seen as a moderating influence to more radical elements in Morales' Movement towards Socialism (MAS) party. Austria admits 'intolerable mistakes' in checks on Vienna attacker

Austria on Friday admitted "intolerable mistakes" in the handling of intelligence on the jihadist who killed four people in Vienna on Monday, saying it could have considered him a greater threat and monitored him more closely. The head of the main domestic intelligence agency for the city of Vienna, the Vienna Provincial Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism (LVT) was stepping down temporarily while an investigation was carried out, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference. U.N. aviation agency asks Iran to expedite investigation of downed jet

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Friday asked Iran to expedite the investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January. The recommendation from ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, comes nearly 10 months after a Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people. U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon's biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), founded by Aoun, and has served as minister of telecoms, of energy and water and of foreign affairs.