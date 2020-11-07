Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur bypolls: Voting underway in four assembly seats

More than 1.35 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 203 polling stations in the by-elections to Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West, he said. Voting has commenced from 7 am, the official said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-11-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 07:33 IST
Manipur bypolls: Voting underway in four assembly seats

Polling is underway for the by- elections to four assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday amid tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, an Election Commission official said. More than 1.35 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 203 polling stations in the by-elections to Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West, he said.

Voting has commenced from 7 am, the official said. The electors will decide the fate of 11 candidates in the four seats.

The by-elections were necessitated after Congress MLAs of the four constituencies had resigned from the state Legislative Assembly and also quit the party. They had joined the BJP. The ruling BJP is contesting in three seats and supporting an independent candidate in Lilong assembly segment, while the opposition Congress is in the fray in all four constituencies.

The Wangoi assembly segment will witness an interesting battle as the National People's Party (NPP), a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state, has fielded its candidate against the nominees of the Congress and the saffron camp. All safety measures are in place as the voting is taking place in the midst of the raging COVID-19, the official said.

"Sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and availability of thermal scanner, gloves and hand sanitiser have been ensured in each polling booth," he said. The social distancing between two persons is being maintained and a token system has been introduced to limit crowding at the polling stations, he said.

Optional postal ballot facility has been provided for electors above 80 years of age, COVID-19 patients and voters quarantined at different centres, the official said. Electors with COVID-19 related symptoms will be allowed to vote in the last hour of the poll. All polling personnel have been provided with personal protection equipment (PPE).

Polling will continue till 5 pm, and counting of votes will be conducted on November 10..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We will overcome this virus: UK PM hails victory of good over evil Diwali spirit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Diwali spirit of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil as he delivered a message of optimism about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic for a first-of-its-kind virtual Diwali festiva...

WRAPUP 16-Biden lead widens in U.S. election, but no victory call yet

Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to winning the White House on Friday as he expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground states, but television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count ...

Segregate, secure mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on polling day: SC to Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court has asked elections officials in Pennsylvania to segregated and secure the mail-in ballots received after 8 pm on Election Day. If required, those ballots be counted separately, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr s...

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens

Joe Biden supporters danced in Philadelphias streets on Friday, while armed backers of President Donald Trump in Phoenix shouted, Stop the steal as a third day of post-election ballot counting brought the Democratic former vice president cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020