White House chief of staff Meadows has COVID-19 -source
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has frequently appeared at public events without wearing a mask, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday. It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected.Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:04 IST
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has frequently appeared at public events without wearing a mask, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected. Meadows regularly accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump on the final frenzied days of the campaign rallies leading up to the presidential election on Tuesday.
Meadows, who was at a White House election night party attended by dozens of Trump loyalists, is the latest official within Trump's close circle to have contracted COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans. Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron all previously fought off the coronavirus infection, as has Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Melania
- Mark Meadows
- Donald Trump
- Barron
- Robert O'Brien
ALSO READ
Americans are learning to die with coronavirus: Biden
Over 50 million Americans vote early, signaling record-smashing turnout
Over 50 million Americans vote early, suggesting huge turnout
More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in presidential election
Indian-Americans say Biden, Harris have best understanding of community; describe Trump as 'foe'