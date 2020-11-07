Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena invokes Trump to taunt BJP over Arnab's arrest

The Sena further alleged that the BJP was maligning the image of the family members of Anvay Naik, the interior designer who had committed suicide in 2018 allegedly over non-payment of dues by Republic TV. Referring to posters showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhhav Thackeray with Indira Gandhi, who had imposed Emergency in 1975, the Sena said the comparison with the late prime minister was a matter of pride.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:48 IST
Shiv Sena invokes Trump to taunt BJP over Arnab's arrest

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the ruling Shiv Sena on Saturday likened the hue and cry over the arrest of television journalist Arnab Goswami with the reaction of Donald Trump to the outcome of the US Presidential elections. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the reaction of Trump who is on the verge of defeat amounted to belittling the post he was holding.

"Just like Trump's actions that included spreading fake news and demanding that counting of votes be stopped and moving the court are against the law and prestige of America, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are protesting against the arrest of a suspected accused in an abetment to suicide case," the Sena said without naming Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV. The BJP had alleged that the arrest of Goswami by Raigad police on Wednesday in the 2018 case was politically motivated and amounted to muzzling the freedom of press.

"When prime minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, BJP leaders, including (incumbent Union home minister) Amit Shah, were tried in several cases of (2002) Gujarat riots. They were acquitted as per law, but the BJP did not say then that the actions (cases) were politically motivated or part of vendetta," the editorial said. The Sena further alleged that the BJP was maligning the image of the family members of Anvay Naik, the interior designer who had committed suicide in 2018 allegedly over non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

Referring to posters showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhhav Thackeray with Indira Gandhi, who had imposed Emergency in 1975, the Sena said the comparison with the late prime minister was a matter of pride. "The BJP has gone out of its mind by putting up posters of Uddhav Thackeray and Indira Gandhi reminding people of Emergency, in Delhi. This is not only childishness but also ignorance. Comparison with Indira Gandhi is a matter of pride.

The iron lady had avenged partition of our country by breaking Pakistan in 1971," the editorial said. The Congress is one of the constituents of the Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, apart from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Sena also took a swipe at the BJP for announcing wearing of black badges by its leaders until Goswami is released.

"Thankfully, they haven't resorted to jail bharo and fasting as part of protests," the editorial said..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of hi...

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020