Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast authorities arrest top opposition figure

However, The Prosecutor Said The 86-year-old Bedie was “neither under arrest nor under house arrest.” killed following a disputed vote a decade ago. Opposition leaders said more than 30 people have died in violence linked to this year's election.

PTI | Abidjan | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:36 IST
Ivory Coast authorities arrest top opposition figure

Authorities in Ivory Coast have arrested opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan as part of a growing crackdown on those who challenged the president's re-election to a third term, opposition party officials said Saturday. N'Guessan was arrested in Akoupé, a city northeast of Abidjan, on his way to Bongouanou, his ancestral homeland, according to a statement published on the official page of his political party, the Ivorian Popular Front.

The arrest comes after authorities detained a top-ranking official from another opposition party, Maurice Kakou Guikahue of PDCI. The opposition has referred to President Alassane Ouattara's re-election to a third term as an “electoral coup d'etat.” It tried to challenge the legality of his candidacy before the October 31 vote, maintaining the president had already served two terms in power. Ouattara maintained he could run again because of a constitutional referendum in 2016.

N'Guessan and the other top opposition candidate, Henri Konan Bedie, boycotted the vote and said shortly afterward they considered Ouattara's mandate to be finished. The government called the declaration “an act of sedition.” On Friday, public prosecutor Adou RicHard Said N'guessan Would Be Prosecuted On Charges Of Terrorism And Attacking State Authority And That Authorities Were Also Seeking Another Opposition Figure, Albert Toikeusse Mabri. However, The Prosecutor Said The 86-year-old Bedie was “neither under arrest nor under house arrest.” killed following a disputed vote a decade ago.

Opposition leaders said more than 30 people have died in violence linked to this year's election. RUP RUP

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal s brother shot dead near polling booth in Purnia

The younger brother of jailed criminal Bittu Singh, wanted in more than a dozen murder and extortion cases, was shot dead on Saturday near a polling booth in the district when he was going to cast the ballot, police said. The 30-year-old Be...

J-K: Political parties under Gupkar alliance to unitedly fight upcoming DDC elections

Seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, who are part of the Gupkar alliance, on Saturday announced they would unitedly fight the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in the Union Territory. The parties, inclu...

Border bridges opened briefly for Nepalese citizens to get medical treatment in India

Two border bridges at Jhoola Ghat and Dharchula in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district were opened for three hours as a humanitarian gesture to let Nepalese citizens come to India for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday. They were...

Australia Tour: Expectant father Kohli might miss last two Tests

India skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series against Australia as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January which could pave the way for an in-form K L Rahuls entry into t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020