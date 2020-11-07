Left Menu
55.22% voter turnout in Bihar polls phase-3, figure may go up as voting winds up: EC

Over 55 per cent voter turnout was registered in phase three of the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday with the Election Commission noting that the figures are likely to go up later in the evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:55 IST
Over 55 per cent voter turnout was registered in phase three of the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday with the Election Commission noting that the figures are likely to go up later in the evening. Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is in charge of Bihar, told reporters in the evening that 55.22 per cent turnout has been registered.

He said the figures are likely to increase later tonight with the voting process nearing conclusion. Polling was held in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of the state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Casting of votes began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines were installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain order, officials said..

