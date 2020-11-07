Left Menu
Bihar has voted for change: Cong

With the exit polls for Bihar out, the Congress on Saturday said Bihar has voted for change. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said exit polls are interesting as they provided employment to some people who use small samples, but people speak up at the end. We are more than confident that Bihar has voted for change," he had earlier said.

Bihar has voted for change: Cong
"People have spoken in the first two phases; the third phase polling is going on. We are more than confident that Bihar has voted for change," he had earlier said.

With the exit polls for Bihar out, the Congress on Saturday said Bihar has voted for change. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said exit polls are interesting as they provided employment to some people who use small samples, but people speak up at the end. "We are confident that Bihar has voted for a change and Bihar will vote for the change," he told reporters.

"People have spoken in the first two phases; the third phase polling is going on. We are more than confident that Bihar has voted for change," he had earlier said. Bihar wants a government that gives employment, gives MSP to farmers, ensures new industries come and ensures that education and health, which are on the backburner become the centre point of governance and that's why Bihar is voting for change, he said.

