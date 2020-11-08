Prez Kovind congratulates Joe Biden on his election as US Prez
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US President and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations “My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:09 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US President and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations
"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," Kovind tweeted
A Democrat, 77-year-old Biden became the oldest man ever to be elected to the White House. He will be the 46th president of the United States.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Joseph R. Biden
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kovind
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
Senate GOP marches ahead on Barrett over Democrats' blockade
POLL-North Carolina U.S. Senate race dead heat; Democrat leads in Michigan
Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 testing plan
Democrats push into Trump country as Biden visits Georgia, Bloomberg funds Texas ads
UN Human Rights Office raises concerns over 'shrinking of democratic space' in Tanzania