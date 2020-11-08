Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez Kovind congratulates Joe Biden on his election as US Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US President and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations “My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:09 IST
Prez Kovind congratulates Joe Biden on his election as US Prez
“My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations,” Kovind tweeted Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US President and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations

"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," Kovind tweeted

A Democrat, 77-year-old Biden became the oldest man ever to be elected to the White House. He will be the 46th president of the United States.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...

Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties. T...

FACTBOX-Biden could change these key policies on 'Day One' in the White House  

Democrat Joe Biden has been keeping a long wish list of actions he would take if had a chance to reverse the policies of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesdays election, her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020