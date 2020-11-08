Sudan's PM congratulates Biden and Harris on election victory

Sudan's PM congratulates Biden and Harris on election victoryReuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-11-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 03:03 IST
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. presidential election.
"On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President & Vice President. Looking forward to working closely with them both to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations and countries." Hamdok tweeted on late Saturday.
