Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-11-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 04:11 IST
Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday for winning the U.S. presidential election, saying he looked forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," Suga wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance and ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality

President-elect Joe Bidens victory was celebrated by civil rights activists and Black leaders who warned that a tough road lies ahead to address Americas persistent inequalities and the racial division that Donald Trump fuelled during his p...

Cuba braces for Storm Eta after deadly toll in Central America

Hundreds of thousands of Cubans began evacuating their homes on Saturday as Tropical Storm Eta neared the Caribbean islands southern coast, threatening torrential rain and flooding after killing dozens in Central America.The storm is expect...

Arabs doubt Biden will herald change in the Middle East

Arab leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory, but some people in the Middle East expressed cynicism over U.S. policy even if he pursues diplomacy rather than President Donald Trumps blunt approach to the regions myriad probl...

Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday for winning the U.S. presidential election, saying he looked forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the alliance between the two countrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020