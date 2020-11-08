Donald Trump becomes 11th sitting US president to lose reelection bid
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:05 IST
President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat has made him the 11th sitting president in US history to lose the White House in a general election campaign. Ten of those were outright reelection bids. Gerald Ford, who ascended to the presidency following Richard Nixon’s resignation, also lost his campaign to remain president in 1976.
The last president to lose a reelection bid was George H.W. Bush in 1992. Grover Cleveland lost his reelection campaign in 1888 but won back the White House four years later by defeating sitting President Benjamin Harrison. He is the only president to have served two nonconsecutive terms, CNN reported.
This list does not include sitting presidents who did not receive their party's nomination for the next general election, it said. Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden defeated Trump, a Republican in the November 3 presidential election after the former US vice president secured 279 electoral college votes, three more than the required 270 votes..
