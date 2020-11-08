Left Menu
Centre should issue white paper about impact of note ban, GST on economy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the Centre should come up with a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy. “The prime minister should issue a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:50 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the Centre should come up with a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy. His comments came on the day the Congress is observing the fourth anniversary of the note ban as a “Vikshwasghaat Diwas” (betrayal day). Describing demonetisation as a dangerous step, Gehlot said it along with the GST and the coronavirus pandemic adversely hit the country’s economy. In spite of all arguments, the Centre should inform the country whether money from Swiss banks was brought back or black money, terrorism and naxalism were eliminated in the past four years after demonetisation, Gehlot said at a virtual press conference here. “The prime minister should issue a white paper to inform people about the impact of demonetisation, GST and the coronavirus pandemic. People of the country are worried where the economy is headed to," he said. Gehlot said due to the note ban four years ago, farmers, labourers and small traders were destroyed while the rural economy completely collapsed. He said the states are not getting their GST dues, which is a betrayal by the Centre and unjustified in a federal system.

It is dangerous the way demonetisation, GST and anti-farmer bills were implemented without a discussion with stakeholders, he said. “It is a thought process of fascists. That's why we say repeatedly that democracy is in danger," Gehlot said. He said the Rs 20 lakh-crore package announced by the Centre during the coronavirus pandemic did not prove any useful.

On the ongoing Gurjar agitation over reservation, Gehlot said most demands of the community have already been fulfilled. The government has talked to Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla but the way people are squatting on rail tracks is not in favour of the community.

Gehlot said the government will do justice to all demands as the Congress has worked to give five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes. Gurjar leaders should talk to the committee set up by state government and it is ready to hear their issues and demands, the chief minister added. Gehlot also slammed the Centre over unemployment, saying there is resentment over it among the youth, which was visible in the just concluded Bihar assembly elections. PTI AG RDK RDK

