Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mend your ways or will have to go to crematorium: Dilip Ghosh to TMC cadres

Ghosh, who was addressing a rally in Haldia town in the East Midnapore district, said the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in April-May next year. "I want to assure that the central government is with all of you.

PTI | Haldia | Updated: 08-11-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 23:26 IST
Mend your ways or will have to go to crematorium: Dilip Ghosh to TMC cadres

BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that his party would "restore democracy" in the state if voted to power, warning TMC cadres to mend their ways or they will have to either visit hospital or crematorium. Ghosh, who was addressing a rally in Haldia town in the East Midnapore district, said the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state, likely to be held in April-May next year.

"I want to assure that the central government is with all of you. The Centre will ensure free and fair assembly elections in the state. The people will be able to excise their democratic right without any fear," Ghosh said. He said that the days of the TMC government are numbered.

"The assembly polls would not be held with the state police but in the presence of central forces. Those TMC cadres who are yet to mend their ways and are still torturing common people should rectify themselves in the next six months. If they don't, their hands, legs and ribs will be broken and they will have to go to the hospital," Ghosh said. "If they still continue with their mischief, they will have to go to the crematorium," he added.

The TMC said that Ghosh was vitiating the political atmosphere of the state. "These kinds of statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror and vitiate the political atmosphere of the state ahead of the assembly polls. The people of the state would give them a befitting reply," said Saugata Roy, a senior leader of the TMC and an MP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qualifying for maiden IPL final is best ever feeling: Shreyas Iyer

Making it to their maiden IPL final is the best ever feeling for Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who now wants his team to play freely against Mumbai Indians in the title clash. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to reac...

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Stacey Abrams spent years working to convince political power players that Georgia is a genuine two-party battleground, a Deep South state where the left could compete if it organised Black voters, other sporadic voters and stopped apologiz...

U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547.The CDC...

Turkey's Albayrak resigning in second surprise after lira skid

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, in an Instagram statement confirmed by an official, marking a second weekend surprise after the central bank chief was ousted on Saturday. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020