Change of guard will take place in Bihar: Shiv Sena

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents. "Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:41 IST
The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine. "Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," the editorial said.

