Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Kosovo president faces war crimes judge after shock resignation

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, the rebel turned politician who abruptly resigned last week to face war crimes charges, appears before a judge for the first time in The Hague on Monday. Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 1998-1999 as a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army and oversaw the country's declaration of independence 12 years ago.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:31 IST
Former Kosovo president faces war crimes judge after shock resignation
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, the rebel turned politician who abruptly resigned last week to face war crimes charges, appears before a judge for the first time in The Hague on Monday.

Thaci led the fight against Serbian forces in 1998-1999 as a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army and oversaw the country's declaration of independence 12 years ago. Kosovo's first prime minister, he has been president since 2016, but stepped down to face allegations at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers of responsibility for detaining, torturing and killing wartime opponents to gain political control of the contested region.

Thaci is being held in the same detention centre in the Dutch coastal town of Scheveningen where his main rival, Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, died in custody in 2006 during his trial for alleged Balkan war crimes. Thaci is expected on Monday to challenge the legitimacy of the EU-backed court, which in recent weeks has arrested six other leading former KLA commanders.

Prosecutors say Thaci, 52, was responsible for nearly 100 murders of civilians. He could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted by the tribunal, which has international judges and prosecutors but applies Kosovo law. Thaci has previously denied all the allegations.

During a hearing starting at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), Thaci will have the charges explained by a judge. He has 30 days to enter a plea. After initially helping set up the court under pressure from the international community, Thaci has since tried on three occasions to revise the Kosovo constitution to block it.

In Kosovo, many see the KLA commanders as heroes who freed the country from Serbia's repressive regime against Kosovo's ethnic Albanians. The Kosovo tribunal was set up in 2015 to handle cases relating to alleged crimes by KLA members during and after the 1998-99 conflict, which led to Kosovo's independence from Serbia a decade later in 2008.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Akzo Nobel India Q2 net profit up 34.6% to Rs 66.28 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 34.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.28 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.25 crore d...

WB created nearly 31 cr mandays so far this fiscal: Minister

Bengal has so far created nearly 31 crore mandays this fiscal under the MGNREGA scheme, and the feat was achieved amid the pandemic, as the government made sure that workers who returned during the lockdown were included in the programme, a...

Celta Vigo fires coach Óscar García after poor start

Celta Vigo fired coach scar Garca on Monday after the teams poor start in the Spanish league. The announcement came three days after a 1-1 draw at Elche, a result that left the team just outside the relegation zone after nine matches.Celta ...

Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3

FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday. After the Diwali f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020