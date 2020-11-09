Left Menu
Biggest birthday gift to Tejashwi is CM's throne: Brother Tej Pratap

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given the biggest gift to Tejashwi Yadav oh his birthday this year -- "the chief minister's throne", feels his elder brother and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:59 IST
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given the biggest gift to Tejashwi Yadav oh his birthday this year -- "the chief minister's throne", feels his elder brother and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

With most exit polls projecting the Opposition-led Grand Alliance as the winner, Tej Pratap's comment came on Monday, a day before the Bihar poll results. Tej Pratap said that his confidence of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan winning the election was not based on the exit poll results but on his interactions with people.

"We have given the biggest gift to Tejashwi, the CM's post. People have rejected JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar. I do not believe in exit polls as I believe in people," Tej Pratap said. About the factors that would decide the course of the elections, he said unemployment, migration of people that pushed Bihar into darkness and Kumar "engaging in corruption, fooling the farmers", all played a role.

Tej Pratap's tweet extending greetings to his younger brother Tejashwi on his 32nd birthday on Monday read: "Happy Birthday tutu.. #HBD_CMTejashwi." Tej Pratap's mention of "CM" in the tweet garnered attention, along with several congratulatory posters seen adorning the streets of Patna, the state capital, on Tejashwi's birthday, a day ahead of the counting.

Counting of votes in Bihar for all the 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 10. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the process. The RJD has warned the party workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day, even as the outcome is yet to come. (ANI)

