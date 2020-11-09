Left Menu
Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state administration's top brass, including the police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state administration's top brass, including the police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah. Surya, who represents South Bengaluru in the Lower House of Parliament, was referring to the clashes between BJP workers and police during protests in the two West Bengal cities on October 8.

"The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief's fascist government in West Bengal is like a terrorist" handling its goons," he told a press conference at the BJP's headquarters here. Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on October 8 as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with burning tyres, to protest a string of killings of saffron party workers.

The BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president alleged that chemicals mixed with water was sprayed on BJP workers and TMC "goons" were throwing bombs from terraces. "Mamata ji cannot digest this reality and is thus resorting to violence and political murders as a tool to silence the BJP. In the last one and a half years, over 120 workers of the BJP have been brutally killed and politically murdered," Surya said.

"Mamata's administration in West Bengal is similar to North Korea's autocratic regime," he said. Surya alleged that police stations in West Bengal function as "branch offices" of the TMC and officers are "puppets" in the hands of the TMC government.

The BJP MP said that he has given a privilege notice against top police officials of West Bengal, including the Kolkata and the Howrah police commissioners, to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Chief Minister Banerjee is aware that the ground beneath her feet is slipping very fast, Surya said.

The coming government in Bengal will be a BJP government, he said and added that senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made this explicitly clear. West Bengal assembly elections are slated to take place next year.

