Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders told to man strongrooms for EVMs protection

"After exit polls results in favour of the party and other allies of the grand alliance, there are apprehensions that people (those in power) may create some sort of disturbances to win the elections and hence leaders have been asked to keep a round the clock watch over the EVMs," Mishra said. Surjewala refuted his visit to the state was to safeguard the newly elected MLAs from "poaching" by the rivals after declaration of the results.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:32 IST
Cong leaders told to man strongrooms for EVMs protection

Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting on Tuesday. Buoyed by the exit polls projections, the party has sent its senior leaders including general secretary Randeep Surjewala and Avinash Pande, chairman of the BPCC screening committee, to Patna for proper coordination with the allies and possibly also to keep its flock together after the results are declared.

In addition, senior Congress leader and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta, two ministers from Rajasthan-Rajendra Yadav and Raghu Sharma- and Punjab MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotl are also in Patna, state party spokesman Rajesh Rathor said Monday. "People have misunderstood it. Its not like that...

Party leaders belonging to different districts who are currently out of their place, have been asked to go back to their districts and keep a strict vigil at the strongrooms for protection of the EVMs," AICC Media panelist and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra told PTI. He said this while dismissing media reports regarding deployment of party observers in all the districts for counting and also for keeping an eye on the newly elected MLAs.

All the visiting Congress leaders talked to the state unit chief Madan Mohan Jha and others this evening on the emerging political scenario in Bihar, party sources said here. Almost all the exit polls have forecast victory for the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan over their NDA in the three-phase Bihar polls.

Congress and the Left Parties-CPI, CPI(M) and CPI (ML) are members of the opposition grouping in the Bihar elections. The exit polls are indicating an increase of seats for the Congress and other allies along with that of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Congress had 25 legislators in the outgoing Bihar assembly. RJD had 80 MLAs in the previous house and CPI-ML (3).

CPI and CPI(M) had no representatives in the outgoing assembly. "After exit polls results in favour of the party and other allies of the grand alliance, there are apprehensions that people (those in power) may create some sort of disturbances to win the elections and hence leaders have been asked to keep a round the clock watch over the EVMs," Mishra said.

Surjewala refuted his visit to the state was to safeguard the newly elected MLAs from "poaching" by the rivals after declaration of the results. "People of Bihar believe in 'atmasamman' (self respect)...any amount of money can't buy them," Surjewala said.

Surjewala also denied the party issuing any instruction to the newly elected legislators to rush to Patna after announcement of the results Tuesday, saying they would themselves come to the state capital according to their convenience for election of Legislature party leader and other formalities. In reply to a query whether the party would demand the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the event of formation of a government by the opposition parties, Mishra said "we have given an unconditional support to the alliance hence there is no demand for any 'post'." Meanwhile, seeing chance of coming back to power, jubilant party workers and leaders have started flocking to Sadaqat Ashram, the Congress headquarters in Bihar.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.Built with the Indian governments financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new bu...

Kosovo's former President Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, appearing before a judge for the first time on Monday after being taken into custody in The Hague, pleaded not guilty to all war crimes charges brought against him.Thaci led the fight against Serbian fo...

Bypolls: Nail-biter in MP as counting for 58 assembly seats in 11 states to be held on Tuesday

Counting of votes would be held on Tuesday in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh where the results would decide the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The counting will begin at 8 AM as per the ...

Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay as well as Google Plays payment system. Google Pay is a popular digita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020