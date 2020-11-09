Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital
Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was on Monday admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after he complained of breathlessness. The seer was first admitted to Ayodhya's government Shriram Hospital earlier in the day following the complaint of breathlessness but doctors soon referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after finding his condition "serious”.
Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha, however, termed the mahant’s condition as “stable”, adding the seer has even tested negative for the coronavirus infection. He was tested for the infection soon after he fell ill, said Jha, adding the seer has not been keeping well for over a couple of months.
Jha said earlier in August after the 'bhoomipujan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, the seer had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to the Lucknow hospital and he had recovered..
