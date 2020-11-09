Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka Cong chief demands judicial probe into suicide of retired professor

Stating that Kumar was told that there was some problem with his file and his money wasnt returned, Shivakumar alleged that "big people" were involved in the financial transactions and corruption in appointment of the VCs. "There are discussions that the vice chancellor post is for sale under this government...In this background I want to tell the Chief Minister that those part of your government are trying to malign your name.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:40 IST
K'taka Cong chief demands judicial probe into suicide of retired professor

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court Judge into the death of retired Bangalore University professor N S Ashok Kumar. Ashok Kumar (64), who was also former Registrar (Evaluation) of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, was found dead in his house at Mico Layout here on Sunday.

He was found hanging and a purported note said he was responsible for his own death, police said. Shivakumar on Monday claimed that Kumar had paid Rs 2.5 crore to "influential people" in exchange to get appointed as a vice-chancellor.

"This suicide is shocking and discussions are going on regarding the reason behind it. On the issue of appointment of four vice chancellors there have been some (financial) transactions.

The professor (Kumar) borrowed loans and was made to wait 5-6 months. But he did not get the position nor the money back. Therefore, he took the extreme step," Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that influential people were involved.

"...who took (the money), which official or Minister or middle man.. everything has to be inquired into, there is a need for it (inquiry). Influential people have taken money, those in government are party to it, this is what we are hearing," he alleged.

On November 7, the state government had appointed vice- chancellors to four new universities - Maharani Cluster University, Raichur University, Nrupathunga University and Mandya University. Stating that Kumar was told that there was some problem with his file and his money wasnt returned, Shivakumar alleged that "big people" were involved in the financial transactions and corruption in appointment of the VCs.

"There are discussions that the vice chancellor post is for sale under this government...In this background I want to tell the Chief Minister that those part of your government are trying to malign your name. ....I urge the CM to constitute a judicial commission under a sitting High Court judge to inquire," he added.

According to police, Kumar, who was living with his wife and son, went to his room at midnight on Saturday after speaking to her. As he did not come out on Sunday morning, the family members went to his room, where they found him hanging.

Police have filed a case of unnatural death and are investigating the case..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Customs quizzes Kerala Minister over import of Quran by UAE consulate

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel was questioned by the Customs on Monday in connection with the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use,...

Dining with Biden: Beijing restaurant recalls visit from U.S. president-elect

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her old friend and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday after the U.S. Democratic candidate emerged victorious in a tightly fought U.S. presidential election, and invited him back to try some pork l...

Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc, other metals

Tata Steel has entered into a memorandum of understanding MoU with Hindustan Zinc to procure the firms complete domestic zinc requirements, according to a statement. This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of ...

Sanjay Dhotre announces 4th India Mobile Congress scheduled for 8-10 Dec

Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dhotre today announced the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress IMC 2020, through a video message. The IMC 2020 is scheduled for 8th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020