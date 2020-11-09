BJP cadres attempt to go on 'Vetri Vel' yatra again, detained

BJP cadres led by state president L Murugan on Monday again attempted to go on a 'Vetri vel yatra' from nearby Chengelpet, but were detained by police and released later. When the saffron party workers, led by Murugan, tried to take out the state-wide yatra, they were detained at a hall in the suburban locality and released in the evening.

Murugan expressed confidence that his party would grow in strength to the point of determining the next government in Tamil Nadu. "The Vetrivel yatra will continue," he said.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. Though the BJP had planned a month long (Nov 6-Dec 6), state-wide 'Vel' or 'Vetrivel yatra', the state government banned it, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the BJP's third attempt to go on a yatra to 'expose the DMK' for backing atheist group 'Karuppar Kootam' which denigrated Kanda Sashti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga. On November 6, Murugan tried to begin the yatra from Tiruttani, but was not allowed to do so.

He attempted to start it from Tiruvottiyur here on Sunday but was arrested and left off later..