Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico president sees no beef with Biden, waits to send congratulations

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was bound by the constitution from offering his congratulations to the winner until the legal disputes were straightened out, repeating a posture he adopted on the election on Saturday. "How can a president of Mexico become a judge and say: 'This candidate won'?" Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:24 IST
Mexico president sees no beef with Biden, waits to send congratulations

Mexico's president on Monday reiterated he would not recognize the U.S. presidential election winner until pending legal disputes are resolved, but said he had no problem with Joe Biden, who many world leaders have already have congratulated. Biden clinched the presidency on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election.

The Republican incumbent, President Donald Trump, has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials say they are not aware of any significant irregularities. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was bound by the constitution from offering his congratulations to the winner until the legal disputes were straightened out, repeating a posture he adopted on the election on Saturday.

"How can a president of Mexico become a judge and say: 'This candidate won'?" Lopez Obrador told a news conference. For his government to take a position on another country's election prematurely would be inviting other countries to meddle in Mexican electoral politics, Lopez Obrador said.

Lopez Obrador briefly referred to Biden as the "possible president-elect", before stressing Mexico took no side. "We have no differences with the Democratic Party candidate, Mr. Biden," Lopez Obrador said. "No problem with him."

Lopez Obrador, who argues he was the victim of electoral fraud during his unsuccessful campaigns for the presidency in 2006 and 2012, has had to manage relations with Trump carefully. Trump took office in 2017 pledging to build a wall on the U.S. southern border to keep out migrants, and last year threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if Lopez Obrador did not cut illegal immigration into the United States.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says its jets are 'pounding' targets in Tigray

An Ethiopian military official says the air force is pounding targets with precision as the federal government continues its offensive against the defiant northern region of Tigray and no clear route to peace is yet seen. Maj. Gen. Mohammed...

Maha ACB arrests range forest officer, worker for bribery

A forest department official and one more person was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. ACB Thane unit SP Mahesh Patil said Range Forest Officer Dileep Tonde 36 of Tungareshwar Wild...

Sterling gets a boost from COVID-19 vaccine progress

Sterling strengthened on Monday as global risk appetite rose on news of progress in Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine trials, as well as Democrat Joe Bidens U.S. election win, but ongoing Brexit negotiations still weighed on the UK currency.Global e...

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party claims resounding election win in Myanmar

Myanmars ruling party claimed a resounding victory on Monday in the countrys second parliamentary election since the end of strict military rule, based on its own unofficial tally of votes.Sundays election was viewed as a referendum on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020