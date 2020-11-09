Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Maduro says he hopes to restart dialogue with U.S. under Biden

"I hope we can work to restart sincere and direct channels of decent dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden and the government over which I preside," Maduro said in a state television address on Sunday, a day after the former U.S. Vice President defeated Trump's re-election bid. Trump, a Republican, has used economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure to pressure the socialist Venezuelan leader to resign, accusing him of corruption, human rights violations, and rigging his 2018 re-election win.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:20 IST
Venezuela's Maduro says he hopes to restart dialogue with U.S. under Biden

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his government would work to establish dialogue with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, after relations deteriorated under President Donald Trump. "I hope we can work to restart sincere and direct channels of decent dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden and the government over which I preside," Maduro said in a state television address on Sunday, a day after the former U.S. Vice President defeated Trump's re-election bid.

Trump, a Republican, has used economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure to pressure the socialist Venezuelan leader to resign, accusing him of corruption, human rights violations, and rigging his 2018 re-election win. Washington closed its Caracas embassy last year and cut off ties with Maduro after recognizing Juan Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-held National Assembly, as Venezuela's rightful leader. Dozens of other countries have also recognized Guaido, and the United States has also imposed sanctions on the OPEC nation's oil industry.

Biden advisers have said he would push for humanitarian relief in Venezuela and modify the sanctions framework, without dismantling it entirely. The sanctions have proven popular among opposition supporters in Venezuela, as well as many voters of Venezuelan and Cuban descent in Florida, a battleground state that is closely fought between Democrats and Republicans. Both Maduro and Guaido congratulated Biden on his victory on Saturday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Polish president ratifies defence deal with U.S.

Polish President Andrzej Duda ratified a defence agreement with the United States on Monday that cements a greater U.S. troop presence in the country and he said Warsaws relations with Washington should not be affected by the U.S. election....

Joe Biden urges Americans to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday local time implored American to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and exuded confidence that virus can be brought under control in the country and economy can be rebuilt. Maybe w...

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...

Maha releases Rs 2,297 cr for rain-hit farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Addressing a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020