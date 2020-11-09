Left Menu
Kejriwal govt has done nothing other than putting ads to tackle air pollution: Tejasvi Surya

Alleging that the Delhi government has failed to negotiate with neighbouring Punjab on the issue of stubble burning, BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on Monday said the Arvind Kejriwal government hasn't done anything to resolve the problem of air pollution in the national capital other than publishing advertisements.

09-11-2020
BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya at the rally in Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that the Delhi government has failed to negotiate with neighbouring Punjab on the issue of stubble burning, BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on Monday said the Arvind Kejriwal government hasn't done anything to resolve the problem of air pollution in the national capital other than publishing advertisements. The Bengaluru South BJP MP was speaking during a bicycle rally by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha to raise awareness about the rising air pollution in the national capital on Monday.

"The national capital has become a gas chamber today. Children, infants and older people are struggling for clean air. Other than publishing advertisements, the Kejriwal government hasn't done anything to resolve the problem of air pollution," Surya said, adding that the Delhi government had failed to negotiate on the issue of stubble burning in Punjab. "They failed to negotiate with the Punjab government on the stubble burning issue. The BJP Yuva Morcha has taken the initiative to plant one lakh saplings to raise public awareness," Surya said.

Party leader Manoj Tiwari, who was also present at the bicycle rally, even claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had no plans to deal with the rising pollution in the city. "The Delhi government does not seem to have a plan to curb down the pollution. Cases of COVID-19 are rising and the air quality is simultaneously worsening. The Kejriwal government has disappointed the people of Delhi," Tiwari said.

The rally started from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi in the city. Recently, the Delhi government banned bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in the wake of rising air pollution. (ANI)

