SP chief gifts bicycle to boy born outside bank after note ban

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday gifted a bicycle to Khazanchi, the boy born while his mother was standing in a queue before a bank after demonetisation. In a tweet, Yadav said the boy was given the bicycle so that wheels of joy keep moving in his future. Bicycle is also the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party. According to a statement, the party celebrated the birthday of Khazanchi by cutting a cake and gifts were given to him. The boy born while his mother was standing in a queue after demonetisation was named Khanzanchi by the party president, the statement said. Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said Rs 11,000 each were given to Khazanchi by Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav. Other legislators too gave gifts to Khazanchi, whose family was a guest of the party on Monday, Chaudhary said. The SP chief said Khazanchi's fight is with the BJP government. Problems of the state will come to an end only after the BJP is removed from power, he said.