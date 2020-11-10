Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

Senior UN officials have offered their congratulations to the president-elect of the United States Joe Biden, and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, on their election victory called on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 10-11-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 02:00 IST
Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

“The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country’s elections last week”, said a statement released on behalf of António Guterres, on Monday.

“He congratulates the president-elect and vice president-elect”, the statement continued, “and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today.”

The President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, noted in a tweet that Mr. Biden had “a long history of supporting the UN”, and in Ms. Harris, her election was a “milestone for gender equality.”

“I look forward to deepening UN-US ties and working together towards a safer and more prosperous world.”

President Donald Trump has not accepted the result and is mounting legal challenges in court, with his campaign team filing lawsuits in several key states.

‘Hugely uplifting moment’

The head of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, described the prospect of having the first ever woman as vice president, as “a hugely uplifting moment” for women and girls the world over, “especially for women of colour”. Ms. Harris, who currently sits in the US Senate, representing California, is of Jamaican and Indian descent.

The Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, said in tweet that the “global challenges of today call for a renewed commitment from the United States” for the common good that the pillars of science, education and culture represent.

She also noted that she was “very happy to see a teacher” moving into the top job at the White House, in the form of former vice president Biden’s wife, Jill, who has indicated that as First Lady, she will continue working fulltime.

‘More crucial than ever’

“US leadership is more crucial than ever for the world’s most vulnerable”, said the head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, in a tweet. He warmly congratulated the pair and said the agency was looking forward to working with the new administration “on global and domestic refugee issues.”

That was a sentiment echoed by António Vitorino, the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). He said on Twitter that the UN migration agency was looking forward to working with the new administration “on managing migration for the benefit of all.”

Earlier in the day, the head of UN health agency (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated the declared winners of the US election, noting that the World Health Organization was looking forward to working with the administration “very closely”.

After President Trump made the decision to withdraw the US from WHO earlier this year in response to alleged missteps over the early course of the coronavirus pandemic, the president-elect has repeatedly vowed to rejoin the organization.

Mr. Biden over the weekend also tweeted out that his administration would be recommitting to the Paris Agreement on climate change, on day one of the new administration.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters -sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources...

AstraZeneca says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results encouraging

An AstraZeneca executive said he felt encouraged by incredibly promising COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, while hoping the United States would embrace innovation under the next administration. ...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose...

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their countrys elections last week, said a statement released on behalf of Antnio Guterres, on Monday.Secretary-General antonioguterres congrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020