Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leaders of Latin America's biggest countries hold off on congratulating Biden

In Mexico, leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated he would not recognize the election winner until legal disputes were resolved, but said he had "no problem" with Biden. Trump has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud, without producing evidence.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 04:21 IST
Leaders of Latin America's biggest countries hold off on congratulating Biden

The presidents of Latin America's two largest countries have held back from congratulating Joe Biden for winning the U.S. presidential election, even as other leaders of allied countries around the globe sent their best wishes. Biden, a Democrat, cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency on Saturday, after four days of ballot counting following the Nov. 3 election. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump has yet to concede.

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro had boasted he would be the first leader in the world to congratulate Trump, for whom he has often expressed admiration, on his re-election. But he has been silent on the matter in recent days. In Mexico, leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated he would not recognize the election winner until legal disputes were resolved, but said he had "no problem" with Biden.

Trump has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud, without producing evidence. State officials have said they are not aware of any significant irregularities. Lopez Obrador and Bolsonaro are part of a shrinking group of world leaders to not congratulate Biden that also includes Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Bolsonaro's silence could herald a rocky start in bilateral relations with Biden, who is expected to put Amazon deforestation and human rights at the top of his agenda with Brazil. "I think the president is waiting for this imbroglio over fraudulent votes to be resolved: if there is nothing, he will give his view," Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourão told reporters on Monday.

Bolsonaro will congratulate Biden "at the right time" and wait to see what happens with Trump's lawsuits, Mourão said. Lopez Obrador, who accused his opponents of electoral fraud during his unsuccessful 2006 and 2012 presidential bids, said he could not comment until the legal process was exhausted.

"How can a president of Mexico become a judge and say: 'This candidate won'?" he said. "We have no differences with the Democratic Party candidate, Mr. Biden. No problem with him." 'SLIGHT' WILL BE REMEMBERED

Lopez Obrador may be keen to avoid friction with the U.S. president, who has often used Mexico as a political punch-bag. But U.S. Democratic lawmakers were unimpressed with his reluctance to congratulate Biden.

Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat lawmaker who chairs the U.S.-Mexico Interparliamentary Group, and a staunch ally of Mexico in efforts to avoid trade bust-ups under Trump, said he and others would continue working to deepen cross-border ties regardless. But Lopez Obrador's attitude looked like a "slight" against Biden and would be remembered by Democrats, he told Reuters.

"They've gotta do what they've gotta do," said Cuellar. "And if they don't want to upset Trump for the next two months, just keep in mind that Biden will be around for the next four years." Trump took office in 2017 pledging to build a wall on the U.S. southern border to keep out migrants, and last year threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if Lopez Obrador did not curb illegal immigration into the United States.

By contrast, Brazil-U.S. relations improved under Trump, with Bolsonaro aligning Latin America's largest country closely with the United States since taking office in 2019. He has followed Trump in distancing Brazil from multilateral agencies such as the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization. Like Trump, he has also been dismissive of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as Brazil suffered the most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

For Thiago de Aragão, a senior associate at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, the close economic ties between Brazil and the United States mean the bilateral relationship will be resilient. "The environmental issue could create friction, but there is no bad relationship that cannot be resolved with a phone call," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. allows emergency use of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly and Cos experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment, which President Donald Trump has praised and vowed to make available free of cost for all Americans.The ...

Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities'

The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of irregularities in last weeks election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evid...

China wildlife crime prosecutions up sharply after COVID-19 outbreak

China prosecuted more than 15,000 people for wildlife-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, up 66 from 2019, state prosecutors said, as authorities moved to enforce a trafficking ban imposed after the COVID-19 outbreak. The S...

Bayer makes 'substantial progress' in Roundup cancer lawsuits, mediator says

A court-appointed mediator on Monday said Bayer AG has made substantial progress toward resolving tens of thousands of remaining claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The mediator Kenneth Feinberg spoke at a Zoom hearing in San ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020