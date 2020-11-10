Left Menu
UP bypolls: Early trends show BJP leading in four seats, trailing in two

BJP was trailing in seats held by UP ministers Chetan Chauhan and Kamla Rani Varun, Navgawan Sadat and Ghatampur respectively, while the SP was trailing in Malhani. An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani Assembly constituencies.

10-11-2020
The BJP was leading in four seats and trailing in two others as counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week, progressed on Tuesday. Of the seven seats, the BJP -- which held six -- is leading in four, while Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent candidates in one each by margins varying from 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

BJP's Usha Sirohi is leading in Bulandshahr, while Prem Pal Dhangar is leading from Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar from Bangarmau and Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi from Deoria. SP's Javed Abbas is leading from Naugawan Sadat and BSP's Kuldeep Shankhwar from Ghatampur.

Independent Dhananjay Singh is leading from Malhani seat. BJP was trailing in seats held by UP ministers Chetan Chauhan and Kamla Rani Varun, Navgawan Sadat and Ghatampur respectively, while the SP was trailing in Malhani.

An average of over 53 per cent voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani Assembly constituencies. Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP's kitty.

The Naugaon Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of state minister and former cricketer Chauhan. The Ghatampur bypoll in Kanpur Nagar district was necessitated due to the death of state minister Varun. Both the ministers died of COVID-19. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Bangarmau seat in Unnao fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

The BJP had dumped Sengar soon after his involvement in the case was alleged. The bypolls to the Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani seats were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh and Parasnath Yadav (SP) respectively.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity. The Bulandshahr seat has the highest number of 18 candidates while Ghatampur seat has the lowest of six. Sixteen candidates are in the fray in Malhani, 14 each in Naugaon Sadat and Deoria, 10 each in Bangarmau and Tundla.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in "rigging, fraud and whatever it could through the administration to win the elections"..

