Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey: former deputy PM appointed as finance minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as finance minister, to replace Erdogan's son-in-law who stepped down from the post, according to Turkey's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:22 IST
Turkey: former deputy PM appointed as finance minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as finance minister, to replace Erdogan's son-in-law who stepped down from the post, according to Turkey's Official Gazette on Tuesday. Erdogan accepted Berat Albayrak's resignation late on Monday — a day after he announced on social media that he was quitting for health reasons and would spend more time with his family.

His resignation, however, followed the dismissal over the weekend of the central bank chief and his replacement by former Finance Minister Naci Agbal. Unconfirmed media reports said Albayrak staunchly opposed Agbal's appointment, Albayrak, who has four children with Erdogan's daughter Esra, presided over a rough period in the Turkish economy. The country was recovering from a currency crisis in 2018 when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Albayrak's stewardship came under much criticism. The Turkish lira has lost around 30 per cent of its value since the start of the year, hitting a record low of 8.58 against the dollar on Friday, while annual inflation has hit 11.89 per cent.

The lira firmed against the dollar on Monday, following news of Agbal's appointment and Albayrak's departure. Elvan, 58, served as deputy prime minister between 2015 and 2016. Previously, he also held the posts of minister for development and minister of transportation, maritime affairs and communication.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. A record 314,000 British workers...

Swedish streaming service Storytel cuts revenue forecast on stronger crown

Audiobook streaming group Storytel on Tuesday trimmed its revenue forecast for 2020, blaming a stronger Swedish crown for partially offsetting strong subscriber and streaming growth. The crown has gained more than 4 against the euro over th...

Hungary reports 103 COVID-19 deaths, near record highs

Hungary reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturdays daily record of 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads EMEA FX lower as vaccine rally cools

Turkeys lira led losses on Tuesday as emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa came off a strong rally on news of major progress in a coronavirus vaccine, although concerns over the pandemics economic impact persisted.Trade-expose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020