Gujarat by-polls: BJP leaders show victory sign as party leads on all eight assembly seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on all the eight Assembly seats which went to by-polls in Gujarat on November 3, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:53 IST
BJP leaders showed the victory sign in Gandhinagar after taking the lead on all eight by-poll seats in Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on all the eight Assembly seats which went to by-polls in Gujarat on November 3, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to the commission, BJP has recorded 53.19 per cent vote share till 12:50 pm on Tuesday, while the Indian National Congress (INC) vote share stands at 34.43 per cent.

BJP leaders showed victory signs as the party swept the early trends and marched ahead of rival Congress which was previously leading on a single seat in Gujarat. The by-elections for eight assembly seats in Gujarat were conducted by the poll panel on November 3 and counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The by-elections were held after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the by-polls on the party's ticket. (ANI)

