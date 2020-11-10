Left Menu
Jharkhand bypolls: Congress ahead in Bermo, BJP in Dumka after 8th round of counting

Joint Chief Electoral Officer (JCEO) Hiralal Mandal said after the eighth round of counting that Marandi was leading by over 1,234 over his nearest rival Basant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the Dumka seat. In the Bermo constituency, Congress nominee Anup Singh has taken a lead of 9,051 votes over Yogeshwar Mahto of the BJP.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:23 IST
BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading in the by-election to the Dumka seat while Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead in the Berma constituency in Jharkhand after eighth round of counting, an official said on Tuesday. Joint Chief Electoral Officer (JCEO) Hiralal Mandal said after the eighth round of counting that Marandi was leading by over 1,234 over his nearest rival Basant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the Dumka seat.

In the Bermo constituency, Congress nominee Anup Singh has taken a lead of 9,051 votes over Yogeshwar Mahto of the BJP. The JCEO said counting of votes in both the assembly constituencies started at 8 am. In Dumka seat 17 rounds of counting will be held and in Bermo seat 18 rounds, Mandal said.

In Dumka, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B told PTI that postal ballots were counted first. After this, counting of EVM machines was started, for which a total of 21 tables have been installed in three halls. A total of 120 personnel have been deployed in the counting work. The District Election Officer said, "The entire counting centre, corridors and the road in front of the counting centre have been placed under the CCTV so that everything is completely transparent." Bokaro Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha said that 600 to 700 security personnel have been deployed for the security of counting centers, including Central Security Force, Jharkhand Force and District Police Force.

The joint chief electoral officer said that in view of COVID-19, counting personnel have been instructed to take all precautions in both the seats. The by-elections were necessitated after the chief minister Hemant Soren vacated the Dumka seat and retained his other Barhait constituency, while Rajendra Singh the sitting MLA in Bermo died due to an illness.

JMM candidate in the Dumka seat Basant Soren is the younger brother of the chief minister. Anup Sing is the son of the Rajendra Saingh.

