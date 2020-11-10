Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: BJP leads on 6 seats, SP on 1

BJP's Usha Sirohi was leading in Bulandshahr, Prem Pal Dhangar in Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar in Bangarmau, Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in Deoria, Upendra Nath Paswan in Ghatampur and Sangeeta Chauhan in Naugawan Sadat, according to the latest trends. In Malhani, SP’s Lucky Yadav was ahead of independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 3,029 votes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:33 IST
UP: BJP leads on 6 seats, SP on 1

The ruling BJP appeared set to retain six seats while the Samajwadi Party may get re-elected from the one it held earlier as counting of votes in the bypolls for seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly constituencies continued on Tuesday. BJP's Usha Sirohi was leading in Bulandshahr, Prem Pal Dhangar in Tundla, Shrikant Katiyar in Bangarmau, Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in Deoria, Upendra Nath Paswan in Ghatampur and Sangeeta Chauhan in Naugawan Sadat, according to the latest trends.

In Malhani, SP’s Lucky Yadav was ahead of independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 3,029 votes. The seat was earlier with SP's Parasnath Yadav. A tough contest was on for the Naugawan Sadat seat held earlier by Chetan Chauhan, the former cricketer who was minister in Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. SP’s Javed Abbas was trailing there by 1,862 votes to his BJP rival Sangeeta Chauhan.

In Bulandshahr, BJP's Usha Sirohi was leading by 9,841 votes over Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mohammed Yunus. In Tundla, BJP’s Prempal Singh Dhanghar was ahead of SP’s Mahraj Singh Dhangar by 4,945 votes.

BJP's Shrikant Katiyar was leading by 12,978 votes over Arti Bajpai of the Congress in Bangarmau. In Ghatampur, BJP's Upendra Nath Paswan was leading by 3,618 votes over the BSP’s Kuldeep Shankhwar. In Deoria, BJP's Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi had a lead of 5,443 over SP's Brahma Shankar Tripathi.

The bypolls for the seven UP seats recorded a voter turnout of 53 per cent on November 3, when 88 candidates were in the fray. Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were earlier held by the BJP.

The Naugawan Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of minister Chetan Chauhan who died of COVID-19. The Ghatampur constituency in Kanpur Nagar district was held by another minister, Kamal Rani Varun, who too died of the disease. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA S P Singh Baghel was elected to the Lok Sabha. The Bangarmau seat in Unnao was vacated by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after his conviction in a rape case.

The bypolls to the Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani seats were necessitated by the deaths of BJP MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi and Janmejay Singh, and SP’s Parasnath Yadav. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity.

The Bulandshahr seat had the highest number of 18 candidates while Ghatampur seat had the lowest of six. Sixteen candidates were in the fray in Malhani, 14 each in Naugaon Sadat and Deoria and 10 each in Bangarmau and Tundla.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tripura reports 79 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 31,622

At least 79 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 31,622, a health department official said. The state now has 1,257 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,986 people have recovered from ...

Thailand confirms coronavirus case linked to infected Hungarian minister

Thailand on Tuesday said a Hungarian diplomat had been infected with the novel coronavirus after being in contact with his foreign minister whose tour to the region was suspended last week after he tested positive for the virus.Cambodian au...

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Ethiopian troops took an airport in the Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders defying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds authority, state-affiliated TV said on Tuesday, as the African Union AU called for an end to bloodshed. Hundr...

ADB partners with BMJ to launch a new online COVID-19 Information Centre

The Asian Development Bank ADB has partnered with leading healthcare knowledge provider, the BMJ, to launch a new online coronavirus disease COVID-19 Information Centre for healthcare professionals tackling the pandemic.The website provides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020