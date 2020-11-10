BJP's N Munirathna wins RR Nagar bypoll in Karnataka

BJP candidate N Munirathna on Tuesday won the byelection to Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, officials said. Munirathna, who joined BJP last year, defeated his closest rival Kusuma H of the Congress by a margin of over 57,000 votes, they said.

JD(S) ended up distant third. The bypoll for RR Nagar, held on November 3, was necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA Munirathna under anti-defection law.

This is the third consecutive victory for Munirathna since 2013 and his first as the BJP candidate..