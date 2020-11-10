Left Menu
Development News Edition

EVMs absolutely robust and tamper-proof: EC

After the ruling NDA took a lead over the opposition Grand Alliance in the poll trends for Bihar on Tuesday, Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth. But another Congress leader, Karti Chidambaram, said the electronic voting machine (EVM) system is robust, accurate and dependable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:17 IST
EVMs absolutely robust and tamper-proof: EC

Against the backdrop of some leaders questioning the reliability of EVMs, the Election Commission (EC) asserted on Tuesday that the machines are "absolutely robust and tamper-free". After the ruling NDA took a lead over the opposition Grand Alliance in the poll trends for Bihar on Tuesday, Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth.

But another Congress leader, Karti Chidambaram, said the electronic voting machine (EVM) system is robust, accurate and dependable. "This has always been my view. I stand by it. There have been doubters of the EVM from across political parties, particularly when the results don't go in their favour. Till now no one has demonstrated scientifically their claims. Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the EVM. In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable," he tweeted.

Responding to a question on doubts being raised by some politicians, Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain told reporters here that the machines are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once," he said.

Jain recalled that in 2017, the commission had offered an "EVM challenge" to political parties. "The integrity of EVMs is absolutely without any doubts and merits no other clarification," he said.

Udit Raj asked if Donald Trump could have lost in the US presidential polls had EVMs been used. "If the direction of satellites to Mars and Moon can be controlled from the earth, then why can't EVM be hacked," he wrote on Twitter.

"If elections were held in America with EVMs, could Trump have lost," he asked. Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson. He is a former BJP MP from Delhi.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Selective tampering of EVMs done: Digvijaya Singh on MP by-polls result indications

As Bharatiya Janata Party BJP established a lead in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that selective tampering of EVMs was the reason behind his party losing seats that Congress would not hav...

Senior Palestinian official Erekat dies of COVID-19

Ramallah Palestine, November 10 ANISputnik Saeb Erekat, the veteran Palestinian peace negotiator, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekats inner circle confirmed to Sputnik. The Fatah movement has...

EU charges Amazon with distorting online retail competition

EU regulators charged Amazon on Tuesday with distorting competition in online retail and opened a second investigation into its business practices, as antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager takes aim at another U.S. technology giant. The Europe...

Tata Power Q2 net up 10 pc to Rs 371 cr

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 371 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. Consolidated PAT stood at Rs 371 crore in July-September 2020 up by 10 per cent as compared to Rs 339 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020